FORECAST: Showers, isolated storms possible before drying out Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The mugginess is back to start the weekend along with the chance for a few showers and storms!

The best chance for rain will be during the morning through early afternoon.

An isolated storm is also possible, but there is no severe weather threat today.

Areas west and south of Charlotte have the best chance to see a shower or storm, while spots north of the city stay relatively dry.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s today.

We’ll dry out for Sunday with the humidity briefly dipping back down to a more comfortable level.

Temperatures will be cooler too, peaking in the mid-70s!

One more rain chance returns on Monday before a stretch of dry and comfortable weather moves in for the middle of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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