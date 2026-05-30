FORECAST: Showers, isolated storms possible before drying out Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The mugginess is back to start the weekend along with the chance for a few showers and storms!
- The best chance for rain will be during the morning through early afternoon.
- An isolated storm is also possible, but there is no severe weather threat today.
- Areas west and south of Charlotte have the best chance to see a shower or storm, while spots north of the city stay relatively dry.
- Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s today.
- We’ll dry out for Sunday with the humidity briefly dipping back down to a more comfortable level.
- Temperatures will be cooler too, peaking in the mid-70s!
- One more rain chance returns on Monday before a stretch of dry and comfortable weather moves in for the middle of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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