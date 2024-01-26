Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers in store on Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • There was some sunshine and even warmer temperatures Friday afternoon with a high reaching into the low 70s.
  • Showers will return on Saturday morning and will pick up by the afternoon.
  • Highs will be in the mid-60s.
  • The sun will eventually peak out Sunday afternoon with a high near 60.
  • Skies clear up after that.

