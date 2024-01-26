FORECAST: Showers in store on Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There was some sunshine and even warmer temperatures Friday afternoon with a high reaching into the low 70s.

Showers will return on Saturday morning and will pick up by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The sun will eventually peak out Sunday afternoon with a high near 60.

Skies clear up after that.

