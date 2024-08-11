Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Sunday will feel a little cooler around the Queen City.
  • Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, but the humidity levels will be a touch lower.
  • Storm chances remain quite low with southern areas seeing the best shot for at least an isolated downpour.
  • The work week ahead advertises mid to upper 80s each day with token chances for afternoon storms. No major storm systems this week are coming our way.

