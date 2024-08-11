FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Sunday will feel a little cooler around the Queen City.

Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, but the humidity levels will be a touch lower.

Storm chances remain quite low with southern areas seeing the best shot for at least an isolated downpour.

The work week ahead advertises mid to upper 80s each day with token chances for afternoon storms. No major storm systems this week are coming our way.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group