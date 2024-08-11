FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Sunday will feel a little cooler around the Queen City.
- Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, but the humidity levels will be a touch lower.
- Storm chances remain quite low with southern areas seeing the best shot for at least an isolated downpour.
- The work week ahead advertises mid to upper 80s each day with token chances for afternoon storms. No major storm systems this week are coming our way.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group