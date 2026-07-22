Forecasts

FORECAST: Slow-moving front brings chances of thunderstorms and flooding

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking showers and storms mostly north of Charlotte this evening with a slow-moving front that will eventually make it to the metro.
  • While we can’t rule out a rogue shower or storm in the Charlotte area this evening, the best chance for widespread, heavy rain will move in after midnight and linger into Thursday.
  • This setup could cause localized flooding by keeping rain over the same area. Multiple inches of beneficial rainfall are expected.
  • A flood watch is in place for most of our area through Thursday evening. This rain will keep temperatures much cooler as we wrap up the work week.
  • Highs will struggle to hit 80 tomorrow and Friday before a gradual drying and warming trend through the weekend and next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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