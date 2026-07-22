FORECAST: Slow-moving front brings chances of thunderstorms and flooding

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking showers and storms mostly north of Charlotte this evening with a slow-moving front that will eventually make it to the metro.

While we can’t rule out a rogue shower or storm in the Charlotte area this evening, the best chance for widespread, heavy rain will move in after midnight and linger into Thursday.

This setup could cause localized flooding by keeping rain over the same area. Multiple inches of beneficial rainfall are expected.

A flood watch is in place for most of our area through Thursday evening. This rain will keep temperatures much cooler as we wrap up the work week.

Highs will struggle to hit 80 tomorrow and Friday before a gradual drying and warming trend through the weekend and next week.

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