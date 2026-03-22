FORECAST: Staying dry

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are getting ready for a rollercoaster ride in temperatures!
- From the upper 80s Sunday to the low 60s by Tuesday.
- The cold front Monday is going to be dry as it moves through, but it will give us some breezy winds which could lead to some elevated fire concerns.
- We warm back to the 70s and 80s by Thursday and Friday with little in the way of rainfall.
- Our next best chance is on Saturday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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