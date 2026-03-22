Forecasts

FORECAST: Staying dry

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are getting ready for a rollercoaster ride in temperatures!
  • From the upper 80s Sunday to the low 60s by Tuesday.
  • The cold front Monday is going to be dry as it moves through, but it will give us some breezy winds which could lead to some elevated fire concerns.
  • We warm back to the 70s and 80s by Thursday and Friday with little in the way of rainfall.
  • Our next best chance is on Saturday. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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