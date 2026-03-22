FORECAST: Staying dry

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are getting ready for a rollercoaster ride in temperatures!

From the upper 80s Sunday to the low 60s by Tuesday.

The cold front Monday is going to be dry as it moves through, but it will give us some breezy winds which could lead to some elevated fire concerns.

We warm back to the 70s and 80s by Thursday and Friday with little in the way of rainfall.

Our next best chance is on Saturday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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