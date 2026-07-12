FORECAST: Storm chances increase this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our unsettled weather pattern continues today with increasing storm chances as we go into Sunday afternoon and overnight.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Sunday morning, but the best chance for storms area-wide will return starting around 2 pm Sunday afternoon and continue on and off through this evening and overnight.

We have another slight risk, or level 2 out 5, for these storms to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the primary concern.

We’ll also need to watch for heavy rainfall. Any storms that sit over the same area could lead to localized flooding concerns.

Our weather pattern stays unsettled tomorrow with clouds and rain holding our temperatures down near 80 degrees!

Temperatures stay in the 80s through Tuesday before we dry out and warm back to the 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group