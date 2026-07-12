FORECAST: Storm chances increase this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our unsettled weather pattern continues today with increasing storm chances as we go into Sunday afternoon and overnight.
- A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Sunday morning, but the best chance for storms area-wide will return starting around 2 pm Sunday afternoon and continue on and off through this evening and overnight.
- We have another slight risk, or level 2 out 5, for these storms to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the primary concern.
- We’ll also need to watch for heavy rainfall. Any storms that sit over the same area could lead to localized flooding concerns.
- Our weather pattern stays unsettled tomorrow with clouds and rain holding our temperatures down near 80 degrees!
- Temperatures stay in the 80s through Tuesday before we dry out and warm back to the 90s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group