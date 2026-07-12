SC reacts to Sen. Graham’s death; special election to be held

CHARLOTTE — The news of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing drew reactions from many of his friends and colleagues across the Palmetto State, praising his record of service.

At the same time, South Carolina will also have to choose Graham’s replacement to fill the rest of his current term and to replace his name on the ballot for the upcoming November election.

Graham died late Saturday night after a “brief” and “unexpected illness,” his office announced early Sunday morning. He was 71.

What’s next for South Carolina’s senate seat

As Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno explains, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Graham’s term. That will last until January.

Graham had won the Republican primary election earlier this year to run for another term in the U.S. Senate. With his passing, the state will need to choose a replacement for the November general election.

According to state law, a special primary election will be held to determine a replacement for the ballot. The filing for that race will open next Tuesday.

It’s unclear who may run. South Carolina just completed its primary and runoff races.

Lawmakers react to Graham’s death

In the hours after Graham’s death, lawmakers in South Carolina shared their condolences and their memories of working with him.

Gov. Henry McMaster:

“Peggy and I—and our children—are devastated. Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America—and a loyal and steadfast friend. We grieve with Darline, his family and his devoted staff. May God hold him gently in the palm of his hand. We shall not see his likes again.”

Sen. Tim Scott:

“South Carolina lost a statesman and I’ve lost a friend. My prayers are with his sister and the rest of his family.

“From his humble beginnings to the Senate floor, Lindsey always led with faith, family, and South Carolina first.

“Lindsey remained committed to public service and doing what he loved. He always introduced levity and brought wit to the most challenging moments. Lindsey will be missed.”

Rep. Russell Fry:

“The unexpected loss of Senator Lindsey Graham is difficult to comprehend. South Carolina has lost an extraordinary public servant, and our nation has lost a consequential leader. We grieve alongside his sister, his devoted staff, and all who knew and loved him, and we pray that God grants them comfort and peace.

“I once asked Lindsey what he considered his greatest accomplishment. His answer surprised me. He didn’t point to Supreme Court confirmations, national security victories, or the many defining moments that made headlines. Instead, he talked about the small victories—the constituent whose problem was solved, the small town that received long-overdue help, the quiet successes that never made the evening news. He believed those moments added up to a lifetime of meaningful service.

“That perspective defined him. Whether fighting for South Carolina’s military communities, championing our state, or simply making sure someone back home got the help they needed, Lindsey never lost sight of the people he represented.

“His legacy will be measured not only by history’s biggest moments, but by the countless lives he touched—one person, one family, and one community at a time. South Carolina is better because he served.”

Democratic Party nominee Dr. Annie Andrews:

“My deepest condolences are with the family of Senator Lindsey Graham, his friends, his devoted staff, and all who are grieving this sudden and tremendous loss.

From his small-town South Carolina roots to the halls of the U.S. Senate, he was a man of great faith, who proudly served our nation as a JAG Officer and Colonel in South Carolina’s Air National Guard.

I hope that South Carolinians will join me in setting partisanship aside and offer gratitude to Senator Lindsey Graham for his service to the great state of South Carolina.”

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