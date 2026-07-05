Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms continue off and on this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a few storms around the area right on time.
  • We’ll see these storms continue throughout the evening before winding down by 10 p.m.
  • We’ll put this weather pattern on repeat heading into the new week with hot and humid mornings followed by storm chances each afternoon.
  • Although storms won’t be as strong or widespread as today.
  • Unfortunately, not much relief from the heat either with highs in the low to middle 90s and heat index in the mid to upper 90s. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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