FORECAST: Storms continue off and on this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a few storms around the area right on time.

We’ll see these storms continue throughout the evening before winding down by 10 p.m.

We’ll put this weather pattern on repeat heading into the new week with hot and humid mornings followed by storm chances each afternoon.

Although storms won’t be as strong or widespread as today.

Unfortunately, not much relief from the heat either with highs in the low to middle 90s and heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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