FORECAST: Storms continue off and on this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a few storms around the area right on time.
- We’ll see these storms continue throughout the evening before winding down by 10 p.m.
- We’ll put this weather pattern on repeat heading into the new week with hot and humid mornings followed by storm chances each afternoon.
- Although storms won’t be as strong or widespread as today.
- Unfortunately, not much relief from the heat either with highs in the low to middle 90s and heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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