Sheriff’s office warns people to stopping jumping off bridge over Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stop jumping off the Concord Road bridge over Lake Wylie.

The bridge is near the Catawba Nuclear Station.

Deputies say they’re getting reports of people trying to jump there.

According to the sheriff’s office, the area is owned by Duke Energy.

The sheriff’s office says the lake levels are low right now, and there are rocks and debris in the water.

They say they will charge anyone they catch in the area with trespassing.

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