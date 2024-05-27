FORECAST: Storms could impact Memorial Day plans

CHARLOTTE — Keep an eye on the weather throughout the day, the Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking the potential for strong storms Monday.

FORECAST:

A line of strong storms is moving into the mountains early this morning, but they are weakening. The remnants of those storms will work into the Charlotte area later this morning through midday.

High temperatures are expected to warm to the mid-80s with plenty of humidity.

If we get enough sunshine later this afternoon: some strong to severe storms will fire up again.

If the clouds linger longer: the storms may be held at bay until the evening, or they won't form at all.

No need to cancel plans today, but it won't likely be as sunny and hot as it was on Sunday.

Drier weather returns Tuesday, and cooler weather arrives on Wednesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

