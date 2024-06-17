Concord to allow residents to have chickens as pets following family’s long battle

CONCORD, N.C. — You can now keep chickens as pets in Concord following the passing of a city ordinance.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has been following the story from the beginning when the Celmer family was told by code enforcement they could not have chickens as pets.

The family told Stoogenke the birds have been great for their son with special needs. They asked the city to change its policy and they did.

The newly admitted ordinance allows residents to have 15 chickens depending the size of your property, but they have to be female birds.

