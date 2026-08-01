FORECAST: Storms winding down overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching a few storms this evening thanks to all the humidity!
- We’ll see the daily rain chances continue into our Sunday and Monday as a stalled cold front hangs around the Carolinas.
- Some storms tomorrow could be severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.
- The SPC has us in a level 1 marginal risk for tomorrow.
- Things do calm down late this week as temps slowly climb into the upper 80s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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