FORECAST: Storms winding down overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching a few storms this evening thanks to all the humidity!

We’ll see the daily rain chances continue into our Sunday and Monday as a stalled cold front hangs around the Carolinas.

Some storms tomorrow could be severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

The SPC has us in a level 1 marginal risk for tomorrow.

Things do calm down late this week as temps slowly climb into the upper 80s.

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