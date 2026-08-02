FORECAST: Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching some showers around the area this afternoon.

We have a ton of moisture in place today so any shower or storm will be producing intense rainfall rates.

The area is still under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for some downburst winds this evening.

This should clear out by 8 p.m. and as we head into Monday and Tuesday, the front responsible for today’s activity moves towards the Coast and we’ll just see daily rain chances.

The good news is we are going to keep those temperatures in the 80s all week long!

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