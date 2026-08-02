Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are watching some showers around the area this afternoon.
  • We have a ton of moisture in place today so any shower or storm will be producing intense rainfall rates.
  • The area is still under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for some downburst winds this evening.
  • This should clear out by 8 p.m. and as we head into Monday and Tuesday, the front responsible for today’s activity moves towards the Coast and we’ll just see daily rain chances.
  • The good news is we are going to keep those temperatures in the 80s all week long! 

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