FORECAST: Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching some showers around the area this afternoon.
- We have a ton of moisture in place today so any shower or storm will be producing intense rainfall rates.
- The area is still under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for some downburst winds this evening.
- This should clear out by 8 p.m. and as we head into Monday and Tuesday, the front responsible for today’s activity moves towards the Coast and we’ll just see daily rain chances.
- The good news is we are going to keep those temperatures in the 80s all week long!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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