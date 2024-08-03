FORECAST: Strong storms expected to roll in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It will be a severe weather alert day, with the possibility of some strong thunderstorms and flooding.

The area will start to see a few isolated storm cells throughout the late morning, but they will become more organized throughout the mid-to-late afternoon.

The area is under a level one and level two risk on the severe weather outlook, with the biggest threat being for counties east of 77.

Richmond, Anson, and Stanly counties will be under a flood watch until 12 a.m.

Although there are only three counties under that flood watch, most of central North Carolina will be at risk for flash flooding today, with some potentially seeing around two to three inches of rain in just a few hours.

Highs today and tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, it will feel closer to the upper 90s because of the humidity and dew points.

There is a chance for more showers tomorrow, but the severe weather risk is low.

TROPICS:

Little Miss Debby is expected to become a tropical storm sometime this weekend.

The biggest concern with Deb will be coastal flooding next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

