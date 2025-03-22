FORECAST: Sunny and mild weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Tracking beautiful conditions for this first weekend of spring!
- High temperatures are back in the low 70s today and tomorrow with mostly clear skies.
- Winds are breezy with gusts of 20-30 mph in the metro today, closer to 40 mph in the mountains.
- When you factor the breezy winds with dry weather and low humidity, there is another increased risk for wildfires to start and spread.
- A Red Flag Warning is in place for most of our area until 8 pm today and both North and South Carolina have statewide burn bans in place until further notice.
- Our next chance for rain arrives early Monday, though totals stay on the lower end with only ~0.1″ of accumulations.
- Scattered light showers are most likely Monday morning before we dry out that afternoon.
- Then it’s back to dry and mild conditions through the rest of next week!
