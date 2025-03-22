FORECAST: Sunny and mild weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking beautiful conditions for this first weekend of spring!

High temperatures are back in the low 70s today and tomorrow with mostly clear skies.

Winds are breezy with gusts of 20-30 mph in the metro today, closer to 40 mph in the mountains.

When you factor the breezy winds with dry weather and low humidity, there is another increased risk for wildfires to start and spread.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for most of our area until 8 pm today and both North and South Carolina have statewide burn bans in place until further notice.

Our next chance for rain arrives early Monday, though totals stay on the lower end with only ~0.1″ of accumulations.

Scattered light showers are most likely Monday morning before we dry out that afternoon.

Then it’s back to dry and mild conditions through the rest of next week!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

