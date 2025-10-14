FORECAST: Sunny and warm, dry conditions continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A gorgeous stretch of weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

Sunshine with warm temps in the lower 80s through tomorrow before a weak front arrives late week to cool us back down to the 70s.

Dry conditions last through Saturday with just a low risk for showers on Sunday.

No significant rain coming in any time soon.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group