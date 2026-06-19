FORECAST: Sunshine to return after overnight rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Steady rain from overnight will move out quickly as the morning rolls on.
- Most areas saw between 1-1.5” of rain the past 24 hours.
- Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
- Humidity levels drop off this weekend to make it feel more comfortable.
- Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.
- Next rain chances come next week with daily pop-up storms possible.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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