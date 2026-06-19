FORECAST: Sunshine to return after overnight rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Steady rain from overnight will move out quickly as the morning rolls on.

Most areas saw between 1-1.5” of rain the past 24 hours.

Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Humidity levels drop off this weekend to make it feel more comfortable.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Next rain chances come next week with daily pop-up storms possible.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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