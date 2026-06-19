Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine to return after overnight rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Steady rain from overnight will move out quickly as the morning rolls on.
  • Most areas saw between 1-1.5” of rain the past 24 hours.
  • Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
  • Humidity levels drop off this weekend to make it feel more comfortable.
  • Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Next rain chances come next week with daily pop-up storms possible.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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