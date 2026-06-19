Fire crews tackle early morning blaze in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a house fire in south Charlotte Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Clematis Drive around 6:15 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were seen shooting from the roof.

It took 30 Charlotte firefighters to control the fire in 40 minutes. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force what may have started it.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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