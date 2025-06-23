FORECAST: Temperatures climb to dangerous levels

FORECAST:

The miserable heat is going to build up a bit more today as highs jump to the upper 90s for the first time this year.

Heat index values will range between 100-105 degrees.

Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties are under Heat Advisories.

We’ll likely see more communities under those advisories tomorrow as the heat gets a little worse.

Minor drop in the temps late week as afternoon storm chances return, but we’ll still see highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend.

