FORECAST: Temperatures climb to dangerous levels

FORECAST:
- The miserable heat is going to build up a bit more today as highs jump to the upper 90s for the first time this year.
- Heat index values will range between 100-105 degrees.
- Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties are under Heat Advisories.
- We’ll likely see more communities under those advisories tomorrow as the heat gets a little worse.
- Minor drop in the temps late week as afternoon storm chances return, but we’ll still see highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group