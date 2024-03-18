FORECAST: Temperatures to dip to freezing mark

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures will plunge rapidly tonight and end up around the freezing mark in the city, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens stated Monday afternoon.
- He advised people to protect their plants. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops.
- “We’ll be in for some beautiful weather tomorrow, but that sunshine won’t help us out too much,” he said.
- Keep those coats around because highs will only make it into the 50s.
