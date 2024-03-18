FORECAST: Temperatures to dip to freezing mark

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will plunge rapidly tonight and end up around the freezing mark in the city, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens stated Monday afternoon.

He advised people to protect their plants. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops.

“We’ll be in for some beautiful weather tomorrow, but that sunshine won’t help us out too much,” he said.

Keep those coats around because highs will only make it into the 50s.

