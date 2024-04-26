‘It wasn’t our fault’: Residents of torn-up Rock Hill receiving no federal help

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Victims of the devastating storm that blew through Rock Hill on Saturday will not qualify for federal dollars to help clean up.

Leaders at every level are trying to find ways to help people without money for repairs. Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry spoke with a resident struggling to find out how she will deal with the damage.

“My insurance company don’t really wanna pay everything that was damaged but something needs to be done. It wasn’t our fault,” said Patrica Boulware. “I thought it was an ammunition gun somebody shooting up my house.”

The city is devising a special program to help people like Boulware. Storm victims can fill out this form to help the county apply for state relief dollars.

