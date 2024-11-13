FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 60 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Quite chilly this morning as the first wave of autumn arrives, with highs barely reaching nearly 60 degrees this afternoon under full sunshine.

The real blast of cold comes tomorrow as rain settles into the region, with showers starting early Thursday and may last all day long.

The rain is going to hold temperatures in the 40s. Close to an inch of rain may fall in most areas, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

No flooding is expected, but it is going to be a washout-type day. This is the most rain in one event since Helene.

Warmer and drier weather is expected to return by the weekend.

