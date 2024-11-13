FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 60 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quite chilly this morning as the first wave of autumn arrives, with highs barely reaching nearly 60 degrees this afternoon under full sunshine.
- The real blast of cold comes tomorrow as rain settles into the region, with showers starting early Thursday and may last all day long.
- The rain is going to hold temperatures in the 40s. Close to an inch of rain may fall in most areas, with the highest amounts in the mountains.
- No flooding is expected, but it is going to be a washout-type day. This is the most rain in one event since Helene.
- Warmer and drier weather is expected to return by the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
©2024 Cox Media Group