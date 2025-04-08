Families face eviction from church over building safety concerns

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Nine families living at a church in Burke County may soon be forced off their property.

Leaders will hold a special meeting this week after the county building inspector found the property “dangerous to life and liability.”

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty read the inspection report and spoke with the pastor about what’s next for the congregation.

The old school and classrooms were turned into homes for the families. However, the county building inspector said the buildings pose “significant safety concerns”

The families from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific live at the Marshallese New Beginnings Church off George Hildebran School Road.

The building inspector cited issues including deteriorating walls, overloaded floors, defective construction, and unsafe electrical wiring.

Pastor Tommy Laibwij took Faherty into several classrooms that were converted into homes.

The pastor hopes the county will extend the permits so they can make the repairs needed to pass inspection.

However, the county said nothing has been done there since the original complaint in 2022

“Be more concerned about kids and human life than the unsafe because for us, this is a safe place,” said Laibwij. “It’s like paradise for us because we came from a third-world country”

An order is in place for the families to vacate the property by May 20.

The hearing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday is to appeal that decision.









