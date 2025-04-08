Residents urged to shelter in place after truck carrying explosives overturns

ROWAN COUNTY — A semi-truck carrying explosives overturned Tuesday afternoon in Rowan County, and officials at about 3:20 p.m. issued a shelter-in-place order for residents out of an abundance of caution.

The crash happened in the area of High Rock Road east of Rockwell.

The Rockwell Rural Fire Department shut down the road.

>>Chopper 9 Skyzoom is flying to the scene.

Avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

