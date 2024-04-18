FORECAST: Temperatures to reach nearly 90 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The clouds have moved out, warming things up to nearly 90 degrees this afternoon.

It will be dry; however, storm chances return tomorrow.

Rain chances will then be off and on into the weekend as cooler temperatures start to settle into the region.

Highs return to the mid-80s tomorrow, just near 80 on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.

Sunday may be dry early, but then showers pick up in coverage throughout the day.

Which will keep temperatures locked down to the mid-60s at best.

