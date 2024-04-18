FORECAST: Temperatures to reach nearly 90 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The clouds have moved out, warming things up to nearly 90 degrees this afternoon.
- It will be dry; however, storm chances return tomorrow.
- Rain chances will then be off and on into the weekend as cooler temperatures start to settle into the region.
- Highs return to the mid-80s tomorrow, just near 80 on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.
- Sunday may be dry early, but then showers pick up in coverage throughout the day.
- Which will keep temperatures locked down to the mid-60s at best.
