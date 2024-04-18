Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to reach nearly 90 degrees this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The clouds have moved out, warming things up to nearly 90 degrees this afternoon.
  • It will be dry; however, storm chances return tomorrow.
  • Rain chances will then be off and on into the weekend as cooler temperatures start to settle into the region.
  • Highs return to the mid-80s tomorrow, just near 80 on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.
  • Sunday may be dry early, but then showers pick up in coverage throughout the day.
  • Which will keep temperatures locked down to the mid-60s at best.

