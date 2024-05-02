FORECAST: Temperatures soar before storm chances increase for festival weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A great start to this Thursday morning, but we are heating up more today.

Temps soar to near 90 this afternoon (actually within 3 degrees of the record high of 91°!)

About the same temps tomorrow as highs remain in the upper 80s.

Storm chances start to return tomorrow but remain isolated in nature.

The better rain chances come in this weekend with more widely scattered showers and storms.

It won’t be a washout for the weekend, folks just need to be prepared for some downpours with lightning.

Little to no severe weather threat. The active weather pattern lingers into next week.

Temps cool back to near 80 Saturday and Sunday but more heat is coming back next week.

