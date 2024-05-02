FORECAST: Temperatures soar before storm chances increase for festival weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A great start to this Thursday morning, but we are heating up more today.
- Temps soar to near 90 this afternoon (actually within 3 degrees of the record high of 91°!)
- About the same temps tomorrow as highs remain in the upper 80s.
- Storm chances start to return tomorrow but remain isolated in nature.
- The better rain chances come in this weekend with more widely scattered showers and storms.
- It won’t be a washout for the weekend, folks just need to be prepared for some downpours with lightning.
- Little to no severe weather threat. The active weather pattern lingers into next week.
- Temps cool back to near 80 Saturday and Sunday but more heat is coming back next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group