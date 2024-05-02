Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures soar before storm chances increase for festival weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A great start to this Thursday morning, but we are heating up more today.
  • Temps soar to near 90 this afternoon (actually within 3 degrees of the record high of 91°!)
  • About the same temps tomorrow as highs remain in the upper 80s.
  • Storm chances start to return tomorrow but remain isolated in nature.
  • The better rain chances come in this weekend with more widely scattered showers and storms.
  • It won’t be a washout for the weekend, folks just need to be prepared for some downpours with lightning.
  • Little to no severe weather threat. The active weather pattern lingers into next week.
  • Temps cool back to near 80 Saturday and Sunday but more heat is coming back next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

