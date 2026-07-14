Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to soar into the 90s, with no relief in sight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a slow buildup that is expected to bring extreme heat to our area by the end of the week.
  • The breakdown of clouds will keep temperatures pleasant for right now.
  • However, temperatures will reach the 90s by tomorrow.
  • By Thursday, we’ll be in the mid to upper 90s with no signs of slowing down.
  • Only a few cooling thunderstorms are possible by Saturday, but the heat will live on.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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