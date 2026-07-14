FORECAST: Temperatures to soar into the 90s, with no relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a slow buildup that is expected to bring extreme heat to our area by the end of the week.
- The breakdown of clouds will keep temperatures pleasant for right now.
- However, temperatures will reach the 90s by tomorrow.
- By Thursday, we’ll be in the mid to upper 90s with no signs of slowing down.
- Only a few cooling thunderstorms are possible by Saturday, but the heat will live on.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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