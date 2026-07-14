FORECAST: Temperatures to soar into the 90s, with no relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a slow buildup that is expected to bring extreme heat to our area by the end of the week.

The breakdown of clouds will keep temperatures pleasant for right now.

However, temperatures will reach the 90s by tomorrow.

By Thursday, we’ll be in the mid to upper 90s with no signs of slowing down.

Only a few cooling thunderstorms are possible by Saturday, but the heat will live on.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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