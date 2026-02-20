FORECAST: Temperatures soar with highs near 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A quick hit of rain early in the day will be followed by sunshine and windy conditions.

Another record high is likely this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees once again.

Rain chances linger through the weekend, but the big warmth will not.

Showers will mainly be in the morning hours for both Saturday and Sunday with drier afternoons.

Highs fall back to the 60s tomorrow and only 50s on Sunday.

The real chill returns by Monday as highs won’t get out of the 40s.

