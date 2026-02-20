Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures soar with highs near 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A quick hit of rain early in the day will be followed by sunshine and windy conditions.
  • Another record high is likely this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees once again.
  • Rain chances linger through the weekend, but the big warmth will not.
  • Showers will mainly be in the morning hours for both Saturday and Sunday with drier afternoons.
  • Highs fall back to the 60s tomorrow and only 50s on Sunday.
  • The real chill returns by Monday as highs won’t get out of the 40s.

