FORECAST: Temperatures soar with highs near 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A quick hit of rain early in the day will be followed by sunshine and windy conditions.
- Another record high is likely this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees once again.
- Rain chances linger through the weekend, but the big warmth will not.
- Showers will mainly be in the morning hours for both Saturday and Sunday with drier afternoons.
- Highs fall back to the 60s tomorrow and only 50s on Sunday.
- The real chill returns by Monday as highs won’t get out of the 40s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group