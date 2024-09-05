FORECAST: Temperatures warm up a bit as we head into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are expected to hover near 80 degrees again this afternoon as a little sun breaks through the clouds at times.

We continue to track a low risk for rain on Friday night through early Saturday morning, but this won’t add up to much.

Areas farther south and southeast have the best chance of making it into Saturday morning.

After that, we remain dry and pleasant for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will then warm to the lower 80s on Saturday and then cool back to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Dry and comfortable weather remains for most of next week.

