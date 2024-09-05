FORECAST: Temperatures warm up a bit as we head into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures are expected to hover near 80 degrees again this afternoon as a little sun breaks through the clouds at times.
- We continue to track a low risk for rain on Friday night through early Saturday morning, but this won’t add up to much.
- Areas farther south and southeast have the best chance of making it into Saturday morning.
- After that, we remain dry and pleasant for the rest of the weekend.
- Temperatures will then warm to the lower 80s on Saturday and then cool back to the upper 70s on Sunday.
- Dry and comfortable weather remains for most of next week.
