FORECAST: Temperatures warm up a bit as we head into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures are expected to hover near 80 degrees again this afternoon as a little sun breaks through the clouds at times.
  • We continue to track a low risk for rain on Friday night through early Saturday morning, but this won’t add up to much.
  • Areas farther south and southeast have the best chance of making it into Saturday morning.
  • After that, we remain dry and pleasant for the rest of the weekend.
  • Temperatures will then warm to the lower 80s on Saturday and then cool back to the upper 70s on Sunday.
  • Dry and comfortable weather remains for most of next week.

