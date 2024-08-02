FORECAST: Thunderstorms possible Friday night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- The line of storms is making its way east from the Foothills to our area, and will impact Charlotte between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Saturday could very well be a repeat performance with the possibility of thunderstorms.
- Storms could break out right over Charlotte and then push East shortly after 2 p.m.
- The earlier start time will keep temps a little cooler in the 90s.
- Also, potential Tropical Cyclone No. 4 is alive over Cuba.
- This will likely become Tropical Storm Debby by the weekend and be over Florida late Sunday.
- At this time, there is no impact on Charlotte.
- However, it will slowly ride up the seaboard bringing coastal communities a significant wind, wave, and flood threat.
- The timing for this looks to be Tuesday through Wednesday night.
Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
