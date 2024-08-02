Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms possible Friday night

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

  • There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • The line of storms is making its way east from the Foothills to our area, and will impact Charlotte between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Saturday could very well be a repeat performance with the possibility of thunderstorms.
  • Storms could break out right over Charlotte and then push East shortly after 2 p.m.
  • The earlier start time will keep temps a little cooler in the 90s.
  • Also, potential Tropical Cyclone No. 4 is alive over Cuba.
  • This will likely become Tropical Storm Debby by the weekend and be over Florida late Sunday.
  • At this time, there is no impact on Charlotte.
  • However, it will slowly ride up the seaboard bringing coastal communities a significant wind, wave, and flood threat.
  • The timing for this looks to be Tuesday through Wednesday night.

