FORECAST: Thunderstorms possible Friday night

FORECAST:

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

The line of storms is making its way east from the Foothills to our area, and will impact Charlotte between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday could very well be a repeat performance with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Storms could break out right over Charlotte and then push East shortly after 2 p.m.

The earlier start time will keep temps a little cooler in the 90s.

Also, potential Tropical Cyclone No. 4 is alive over Cuba.

This will likely become Tropical Storm Debby by the weekend and be over Florida late Sunday.

At this time, there is no impact on Charlotte.

However, it will slowly ride up the seaboard bringing coastal communities a significant wind, wave, and flood threat.

The timing for this looks to be Tuesday through Wednesday night.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

