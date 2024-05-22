FORECAST: Touch of humidity expected as highs reach the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will be way up today as highs warm to the upper 80s. A touch more humidity comes in today, but we feel more of that starting on Thursday.

It will feel like the lower 90s with the heat index through the weekend. Storm chances also increase starting Thursday afternoon and evening.

The best chance for storms on Thursday will be on the north side of the area. Some of these storms could become severe, with damaging wind and hail as the main threats.

Overall, severe threats are low heading into the weekend, even as afternoon and evening storm chances remain.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

