FORECAST: Tracking heavy downpours, flood risk across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking heavy downpours slowly moving into the metro today.

So far, the rain has been stuck north of Charlotte, but it will eventually move south as the day goes on.

A Flood Watch is in place for most of our area today as a few inches of rain could fall in a short period of time, leading to minor flooding.

Temps are tricky today, all depending on how much rain falls.

Those areas that get a steadier rain won’t likely get out of the 70s, but those that stay drier (mainly south) may make it well into the 80s or even some 90s.

Rain chances linger into the weekend, but the overall flood threat will diminish.

Temps stay below 90 degrees for several days before we heat up again next week.

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