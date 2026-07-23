FORECAST: Tracking heavy downpours, flood risk across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Tracking heavy downpours slowly moving into the metro today.
- So far, the rain has been stuck north of Charlotte, but it will eventually move south as the day goes on.
- A Flood Watch is in place for most of our area today as a few inches of rain could fall in a short period of time, leading to minor flooding.
- Temps are tricky today, all depending on how much rain falls.
- Those areas that get a steadier rain won’t likely get out of the 70s, but those that stay drier (mainly south) may make it well into the 80s or even some 90s.
- Rain chances linger into the weekend, but the overall flood threat will diminish.
- Temps stay below 90 degrees for several days before we heat up again next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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