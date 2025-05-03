FORECAST: Tracking strong to severe storms Saturday PM

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a Weather Alert Day as we track increasing storm chances this afternoon and evening.

An isolated shower or storm will pop up starting after noon.

Coverage of storms is expected to ramp up and become more widespread as we approach 5-6 pm.

The chance for storms will continue through about midnight.

Our area is under a slight risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5, per the Storm Prediction Center.

Biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

An isolated shower will linger into Sunday, before we dry out late morning through the afternoon.

The new week starts off quiet and seasonal.

