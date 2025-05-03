Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking strong to severe storms Saturday PM

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a Weather Alert Day as we track increasing storm chances this afternoon and evening.
  • An isolated shower or storm will pop up starting after noon.
  • Coverage of storms is expected to ramp up and become more widespread as we approach 5-6 pm.
  • The chance for storms will continue through about midnight.
  • Our area is under a slight risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5, per the Storm Prediction Center.
  • Biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.
  • An isolated shower will linger into Sunday, before we dry out late morning through the afternoon.
  • The new week starts off quiet and seasonal.

