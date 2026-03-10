FORECAST: Two days of record warmth ahead; heavy rain to follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Record‑breaking warmth continues for one more day before a sharp cooldown arrives.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid‑80s today, likely breaking a 52‑year‑old record.

Another record is possible tomorrow with a high near 85, though winds will pick up noticeably.

A strong change arrives Thursday morning as heavy downpours move through, bringing temperatures back to more seasonable levels.

