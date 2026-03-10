FORECAST: Two days of record warmth ahead; heavy rain to follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Record‑breaking warmth continues for one more day before a sharp cooldown arrives.
- Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid‑80s today, likely breaking a 52‑year‑old record.
- Another record is possible tomorrow with a high near 85, though winds will pick up noticeably.
- A strong change arrives Thursday morning as heavy downpours move through, bringing temperatures back to more seasonable levels.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group