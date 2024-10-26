FORECAST: Warm Saturday before a chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We start the weekend with very warm temperatures hitting the mid-80s in spots this afternoon.

Saturday’s record high is 86° and while we may come close, we should fall just shy of tying the mark.

A strong cold front arrives this evening and could bring some showers and even some brief downpours. (People heading to the benefit concert tonight at Bank of America Stadium should take a poncho.)

Dramatically cooler temps fall in behind the front with highs on Sunday only reaching the lower 60s at best under a mostly cloudy sky.

Warmer weather returns quickly next week with highs back into the upper 70s by Halloween.

