FORECAST: Warm Saturday before a chance of rain

FORECAST:
- We start the weekend with very warm temperatures hitting the mid-80s in spots this afternoon.
- Saturday’s record high is 86° and while we may come close, we should fall just shy of tying the mark.
- A strong cold front arrives this evening and could bring some showers and even some brief downpours. (People heading to the benefit concert tonight at Bank of America Stadium should take a poncho.)
- Dramatically cooler temps fall in behind the front with highs on Sunday only reaching the lower 60s at best under a mostly cloudy sky.
- Warmer weather returns quickly next week with highs back into the upper 70s by Halloween.
