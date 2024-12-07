Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weekend expected before cooler weather returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Highs are expected to reach nearly 50 degrees today with lots of sunshine.
  • Sunday morning will start in the 30s before a nice rebound to the low 60s in the afternoon.
  • Clouds start to increase through the second half of the day, but we’re still dry.
  • Next week we’re tracking rounds of rain starting overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
  • On-and-off showers are expected to continue through Wednesday.
  • We will then cool back down as we dry out.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:






©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read