FORECAST: Warm weekend expected before cooler weather returns

FORECAST:

Highs are expected to reach nearly 50 degrees today with lots of sunshine.

Sunday morning will start in the 30s before a nice rebound to the low 60s in the afternoon.

Clouds start to increase through the second half of the day, but we’re still dry.

Next week we’re tracking rounds of rain starting overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

On-and-off showers are expected to continue through Wednesday.

We will then cool back down as we dry out.

