Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather, gusty winds return this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Still breezy early this morning but the winds relax through the day.
  • Temperatures only warm up to the low to mid 60s this afternoon (which is about average for this time in March).
  • Warmer weather returns this weekend, as does the wind.
  • Gusty winds tomorrow, 25-30 mph, will help to warm us back up to the lower to mid 70s.
  • This continues the fire danger risk until we get some decent rain.
  • Our next chance for rain is on Monday, but it does not look like much will be adding back up.

