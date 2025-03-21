FORECAST: Warmer weather, gusty winds return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Still breezy early this morning but the winds relax through the day.

Temperatures only warm up to the low to mid 60s this afternoon (which is about average for this time in March).

Warmer weather returns this weekend, as does the wind.

Gusty winds tomorrow, 25-30 mph, will help to warm us back up to the lower to mid 70s.

This continues the fire danger risk until we get some decent rain.

Our next chance for rain is on Monday, but it does not look like much will be adding back up.

