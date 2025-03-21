FORECAST: Warmer weather, gusty winds return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Still breezy early this morning but the winds relax through the day.
- Temperatures only warm up to the low to mid 60s this afternoon (which is about average for this time in March).
- Warmer weather returns this weekend, as does the wind.
- Gusty winds tomorrow, 25-30 mph, will help to warm us back up to the lower to mid 70s.
- This continues the fire danger risk until we get some decent rain.
- Our next chance for rain is on Monday, but it does not look like much will be adding back up.
