FORECAST: Warming up Saturday before rain chances return

FORECAST:

It’s going to be another warm one this afternoon!

Daytime temperatures will get to the upper 80s on Saturday, but it won’t be feeling as muggy outside as Friday was.

A few clouds might build up in the evening, but Saturday should be dry.

Sunday afternoon will see some higher humidity that could fuel some thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain chances return for the first half of the work week, so keep an eye on the radar.

