FORECAST: Warming up Saturday before rain chances return

FORECAST:
- It’s going to be another warm one this afternoon!
- Daytime temperatures will get to the upper 80s on Saturday, but it won’t be feeling as muggy outside as Friday was.
- A few clouds might build up in the evening, but Saturday should be dry.
- Sunday afternoon will see some higher humidity that could fuel some thunderstorms in the evening.
- Rain chances return for the first half of the work week, so keep an eye on the radar.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
