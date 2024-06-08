Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up Saturday before rain chances return

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • It’s going to be another warm one this afternoon!
  • Daytime temperatures will get to the upper 80s on Saturday, but it won’t be feeling as muggy outside as Friday was.
  • A few clouds might build up in the evening, but Saturday should be dry.
  • Sunday afternoon will see some higher humidity that could fuel some thunderstorms in the evening.
  • Rain chances return for the first half of the work week, so keep an eye on the radar.

