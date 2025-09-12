FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend, will rain return next week?

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’ve got another fabulous day on tap with temperatures climbing back to the low and mid-80s Friday afternoon.

Skies are mostly sunny with quiet conditions remaining for any Friday night plans too.

This weekend will feature warming temperatures with comfortable humidity.

Our pattern stays dry through at least Monday.

Towards the middle of next week, we could see a few showers sneak into the area, though we’re still waiting on some better clarity from our data to determine exact details.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group