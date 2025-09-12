FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend, will rain return next week?

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’ve got another fabulous day on tap with temperatures climbing back to the low and mid-80s Friday afternoon.
- Skies are mostly sunny with quiet conditions remaining for any Friday night plans too.
- This weekend will feature warming temperatures with comfortable humidity.
- Our pattern stays dry through at least Monday.
- Towards the middle of next week, we could see a few showers sneak into the area, though we’re still waiting on some better clarity from our data to determine exact details.
