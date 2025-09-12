Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend, will rain return next week?

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’ve got another fabulous day on tap with temperatures climbing back to the low and mid-80s Friday afternoon.
  • Skies are mostly sunny with quiet conditions remaining for any Friday night plans too.
  • This weekend will feature warming temperatures with comfortable humidity.
  • Our pattern stays dry through at least Monday.
  • Towards the middle of next week, we could see a few showers sneak into the area, though we’re still waiting on some better clarity from our data to determine exact details.

