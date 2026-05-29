Savona Mill in west Charlotte to house massive food hall

CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings will partner with one of the nation’s most sought-after operators of food halls to elevate dining and retail options at its Savona Mill adaptive-reuse development in west Charlotte.

The Atlanta developer is working with Robert Montwaid to create Savona Food Works, a 30,000-square-foot hall that will include 25 stalls, a full-service restaurant and bar, coffee shop, flower market, rooftop bar, indoor-outdoor seating and event space. The “food and beverage experience” will be located in the original mill building, now called The Weave.

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