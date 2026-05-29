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Savona Mill in west Charlotte to house massive food hall

By Charlotte Business Journal
Savona Food Works Portman Holdings working with renowned food hall operator Robert Montwaid to create Savona Food Works, a 30,000-square-foot food hall, inside Savona Mill's Weave building. Construction will begin later this year and deliver in 2027. (Foundry Commercial)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings will partner with one of the nation’s most sought-after operators of food halls to elevate dining and retail options at its Savona Mill adaptive-reuse development in west Charlotte.

The Atlanta developer is working with Robert Montwaid to create Savona Food Works, a 30,000-square-foot hall that will include 25 stalls, a full-service restaurant and bar, coffee shop, flower market, rooftop bar, indoor-outdoor seating and event space. The “food and beverage experience” will be located in the original mill building, now called The Weave.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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