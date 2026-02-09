FORECAST: Warmup on the way this week

FORECAST:

A warmup is finally coming our way this week.

Highs only warm to near 50° this afternoon and then the bigger warm up begins.

We bounce back to the 60s tomorrow and many could even be close to 70°!

It will be the warmest weather we’ve had in a month, and it lasts through Wednesday.

A weak front comes in late Wednesday and draws in only a few rain showers (mainly in the mountains.)

Temps cool back down to the 50s late week and stay there through the weekend.

A bigger storm system comes in this weekend, bringing with it a better shot for rain.

There may be some minor wintry weather confined to the mountains only.

