FORECAST: Warmup on the way this week

FORECAST:
- A warmup is finally coming our way this week.
- Highs only warm to near 50° this afternoon and then the bigger warm up begins.
- We bounce back to the 60s tomorrow and many could even be close to 70°!
- It will be the warmest weather we’ve had in a month, and it lasts through Wednesday.
- A weak front comes in late Wednesday and draws in only a few rain showers (mainly in the mountains.)
- Temps cool back down to the 50s late week and stay there through the weekend.
- A bigger storm system comes in this weekend, bringing with it a better shot for rain.
- There may be some minor wintry weather confined to the mountains only.
Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group