FORECAST: Weak cold front heading our way with a few showers slated for Sunday

FORECAST:

Weak cold front heading our way with a few showers later today, tonight, exiting Monday early.

Temperatures will be cooler today, then warming up to 10 degrees above normal, for a day, on Monday into the low/mid 70s.

A much cooler airmass takes hold midweek for the remainder of the week.

There are no big weather issues expected next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

