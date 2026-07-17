FORECAST: Weekend heat continues, but storms bring relief

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

There will still be plenty of heat on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

However, some afternoon storms will help regulate the thermometer.

Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the strong side with gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the heat wave will slowly break down next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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