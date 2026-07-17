Forecasts

FORECAST: Weekend heat continues, but storms bring relief

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • There will still be plenty of heat on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.
  • However, some afternoon storms will help regulate the thermometer.
  • Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the strong side with gusty winds.
  • Meanwhile, the heat wave will slowly break down next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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