FORECAST: Wet and foggy Sunday morning will dissipate into a warm evening

Starting the morning with dense patchy fog again.

Several counties northwest of the city are under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m., but it does appear this fog is going to hang around till about 10/11 a.m.

Highs today are going to trend close to 70 degrees and dip to the 40s overnight.

Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few light showers mainly before noon.

The area is not expecting much in the way of precipitation today.

Yesterday, the city only clocked in a .01 inch of rain and today’s totals will probably stay close to that.

Dry and mild conditions will once again dominate for the work week but with plummeting overnight lows down to the 30s.

Highs will dip down to the low 50s by mid-week, but then eventually rebound back to the 60s for the weekend.

