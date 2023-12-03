FORECAST: Wet and foggy Sunday morning will dissipate into a warm evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting the morning with dense patchy fog again.
- Several counties northwest of the city are under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m., but it does appear this fog is going to hang around till about 10/11 a.m.
- Highs today are going to trend close to 70 degrees and dip to the 40s overnight.
- Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few light showers mainly before noon.
- The area is not expecting much in the way of precipitation today.
- Yesterday, the city only clocked in a .01 inch of rain and today’s totals will probably stay close to that.
- Dry and mild conditions will once again dominate for the work week but with plummeting overnight lows down to the 30s.
- Highs will dip down to the low 50s by mid-week, but then eventually rebound back to the 60s for the weekend.
