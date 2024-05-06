Forecasts

FORECAST: Widespread showers expected

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Over the next 24 hours, there will be intermittent storms, causing high humidity levels outside, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Extra sunshine Tuesday will add to the discomfort and the heat index will be into the 90s.
  • Highs could get up to 90 degrees on Wednesday.
  • “Don’t worry, friends, real May weather will start rolling in by Friday,” Ahrens said.

