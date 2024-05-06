FORECAST: Widespread showers expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Over the next 24 hours, there will be intermittent storms, causing high humidity levels outside, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Extra sunshine Tuesday will add to the discomfort and the heat index will be into the 90s.

Highs could get up to 90 degrees on Wednesday.

“Don’t worry, friends, real May weather will start rolling in by Friday,” Ahrens said.

