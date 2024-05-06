FORECAST: Widespread showers expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Over the next 24 hours, there will be intermittent storms, causing high humidity levels outside, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- Extra sunshine Tuesday will add to the discomfort and the heat index will be into the 90s.
- Highs could get up to 90 degrees on Wednesday.
- “Don’t worry, friends, real May weather will start rolling in by Friday,” Ahrens said.
