FORECAST: Wintry mix to hit mountains as cold rain moves into Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weather alert is in effect for tomorrow as a cold rain moves into Charlotte.
- A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the mountains, where up to 2 inches of snow will be possible, especially along the Virginia border.
- Meanwhile, it will be a plain old cold rain for Charlotte, with the worst weather being on Friday morning.
- After that, conditions should ease up, but the clouds will not budge.
- This will likely mean temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for most of the day.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group