FORECAST: Wintry mix to hit mountains as cold rain moves into Charlotte

FORECAST:

A weather alert is in effect for tomorrow as a cold rain moves into Charlotte.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the mountains, where up to 2 inches of snow will be possible, especially along the Virginia border.

Meanwhile, it will be a plain old cold rain for Charlotte, with the worst weather being on Friday morning.

After that, conditions should ease up, but the clouds will not budge.

This will likely mean temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for most of the day.

