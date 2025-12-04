Forecasts

FORECAST: Wintry mix to hit mountains as cold rain moves into Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A weather alert is in effect for tomorrow as a cold rain moves into Charlotte.
  • A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the mountains, where up to 2 inches of snow will be possible, especially along the Virginia border.
  • Meanwhile, it will be a plain old cold rain for Charlotte, with the worst weather being on Friday morning.
  • After that, conditions should ease up, but the clouds will not budge.
  • This will likely mean temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for most of the day.

