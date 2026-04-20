Nearly 1,000 apartments proposed along future Silver Line

CHARLOTTE — The Silver Line, which is several more miles of light rail, is decades away, but city leaders are planning for it, which includes a proposal to add more than 900 apartments along the route.

If approved, the apartments would be built near Remount and Berryhill roads in west Charlotte.

Shipping containers could one day share a route with passenger service along Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

Developers are already spending money.

Charlotte City Council is considering a proposal that will bring 985 apartments and 5,000 square feet of shops to this land between Remount and Berryhill roads.

A lot of it is woods, but there’s also a repair shop and restaurant on the land.

Channel 9’s government reporter Joe Bruno spoke with neighbors on Monday who said they’re all for it.

The Swedish Garage is next to the proposed project.

“We need a little cleaning up in this neighborhood,” said Peter Bowker, The Swedish Garage service manager.

Bowker is ready for change and thinks the apartments and commercial businesses will be a positive addition to the area.

He said the people who would live in them will be on the light rail often.

“Most of the people who live in these apartments, a lot of them don’t even have cars,” he said.

Charlotte City Council is still in the early design phase of the Silver Line, but more developments like this will likely pop up.

Some Charlotte residents welcome the progress.

“It needs to change,” said resident Alonzo Garris. “It hasn’t changed yet, but it needs to change.”

Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a proposal to build 985 apartments along the proposed Silver Line between Remount and Berryhill. Plans also call for 5,000 sq ft of commercial space @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/iVN5xQmkXF — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 20, 2026

The Silver Line would run 10 miles from the airport to Bojangles Coliseum.

The original plans called for a 29-mile route from Belmont east to Matthews, but that would cost billions more.

Charlotte Area Transit Authority officials are hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday for potential riders to give their feedback.

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