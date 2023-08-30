FORECAST: Hurricane Idalia could bring several inches of rain to Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app._____

Hurricane Idalia was upgraded to a Category 4 storm around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Currently, the eye is stationed 50 miles west of Cedar Key, just 80 miles south of Tallahassee.

Charlotte is expected to see 1-2 inches of total rainfall over the next 24 hours. Higher localized amounts could be closer to 2-3 inches. South of I-85 amounts will be closer to 4-5 inches. The closer to the coast, the higher the amounts. Counties south of 85 will be under a Flood Watch until tomorrow morning.

Rain will become more widespread throughout the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will occur from about 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday morning. After Idalia moves off the coast, conditions will improve for the weekend.

Today, highs will be in the low 80s both today and tomorrow before trending back to the upper 80s/low 90s for Labor Day weekend. No real storm threat throughout the weekend.

