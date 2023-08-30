FORECAST: Hurricane Idalia could bring several inches of rain to Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app._____
- Hurricane Idalia was upgraded to a Category 4 storm around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Currently, the eye is stationed 50 miles west of Cedar Key, just 80 miles south of Tallahassee.
- Charlotte is expected to see 1-2 inches of total rainfall over the next 24 hours. Higher localized amounts could be closer to 2-3 inches. South of I-85 amounts will be closer to 4-5 inches. The closer to the coast, the higher the amounts. Counties south of 85 will be under a Flood Watch until tomorrow morning.
- Rain will become more widespread throughout the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will occur from about 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday morning. After Idalia moves off the coast, conditions will improve for the weekend.
- Today, highs will be in the low 80s both today and tomorrow before trending back to the upper 80s/low 90s for Labor Day weekend. No real storm threat throughout the weekend.
