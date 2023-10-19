TRACKING: Thunderstorms to provide much-needed rain to dry conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Showers will approach later tonight and work their way into the Queen City by the mid-morning Friday.
- There will be some heavier downpours and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two as we wind down in the afternoon.
- The best news is that it will be on its way out by Friday evening, and we’ll enjoy a great night and a better weekend.
- Showers could impact Friday night football games in the eastern counties of our coverage area.
