AC/DC brings the ‘Powered Up’ tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The last time AC/DC performed in Charlotte, it was in 2008 at the then Time Warner Cable Arena. Then, the venue had a concert capacity of approximately 15,000. Jump nearly two decades forward and the band brought its “Powered Up” tour to the Bank of America Stadium, with capacity for up to 80,000 for concerts.

While the stadium was not quite at capacity, there was at least three to four times the amount of fans in attendance this tour than the prior concert in Charlotte.

Fans were seen roaming the streets of Charlotte hours before doors opened, sporting AC/DC attire and devil horn headbands throughout the city. With a start time of 7:30 p.m. for The Pretty Reckless, fans lined up outside the stadium eager to get in and see Taylor Momsen pump up the crowd with her energetic showcase of pure rock. The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC’s tour, but the band is also on a tour of its own in support of their new album, “Dear God.”

AC/DC makes a stop in Charlotte (Richard Thigpen)

As the sun set and the temperatures dropped, fans knew it was nearing time for AC/DC to take stage. Charlotte was the first U.S. stop on the “Powered Up” tour, and seasoned AC/DC concert goers and first-timers were hyped up, especially when longtime frontman, Brian Johnson, and founding member and guitarist, Angus Young, finally took stage shortly after 9 p.m.

Brian Johnson, at 78 years old, has been the singer of AC/DC since 1980. His presence on stage was a pure display of excitement and joy. In the beginning of the show, he belted out smiles and pointed at fans, he shook his fist and pumped his chest as an overwhelming satisfaction to even be there took over.

AC/DC makes a stop in Charlotte (Richard Thigpen)

The show was full of hits after hit. From my seat, fans were cheering with their firsts pumping up in the air, singing along and enjoying the nostalgic era of music that so many grew up on.

To accompany the frontman, guitarist Angus Young, held the show together with his amazing guitar playing, and at times what seemed to be never-ending guitar solos that rocked the faces off every fan in that stadium. At age 71, he still runs up and down the catwalk and finishes almost every song with a skip and hop, holding his guitar upright and striking the last note of the song.

A highlight of the show was a 15 minute plus guitar solo, which was accompanied by a rising stage at the end of the catwalk, confetti blasting all over the crowd, and his recognizable duckwalk. Even if Johnson’s voice wasn’t at 100% the full show, all was forgiven by Young’s guitar playing and the performance given by the full band all night long. At the end of the canon blasting “For Those About to Rock” final encore song, the crowd was surprised by an onset of fireworks blasting above the stage as a final farewell.

AC/DC makes a stop in Charlotte (Richard Thigpen)

Given the time in between visits to Charlotte from AC/DC, this just might be the final farewell to Charlotte. This “Power Up” tour is a must see with dates running through the end of September in the U.S. and Canada.

PHOTOS: AC/DC rocks Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

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